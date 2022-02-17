View of pavement in SW China's Chongqing

Xinhua) 07:48, February 17, 2022

Aerial photo shows a view of a pavement at the former site of Chongqing Iron &Steel Factory in Dadukou District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2022. The pavement is one of the 60 characteristic pavements planned by local authorities in the mountainous city of Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Aerial photo shows tourists walking on a pavement at the former site of Chongqing Iron &Steel Factory in Dadukou District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2022.

Tourists pose for a group photo on a pavement at the former site of Chongqing Iron &Steel Factory in Dadukou District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2022.

Aerial photo shows a view of a pavement at the former site of Chongqing Iron &Steel Factory in Dadukou District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2022.

A child walks on a pavement at the former site of Chongqing Iron &Steel Factory in Dadukou District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2022.

