View of pavement in SW China's Chongqing
Aerial photo shows a view of a pavement at the former site of Chongqing Iron &Steel Factory in Dadukou District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2022. The pavement is one of the 60 characteristic pavements planned by local authorities in the mountainous city of Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Aerial photo shows tourists walking on a pavement at the former site of Chongqing Iron &Steel Factory in Dadukou District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2022. The pavement is one of the 60 characteristic pavements planned by local authorities in the mountainous city of Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Tourists pose for a group photo on a pavement at the former site of Chongqing Iron &Steel Factory in Dadukou District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2022. The pavement is one of the 60 characteristic pavements planned by local authorities in the mountainous city of Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Aerial photo shows a view of a pavement at the former site of Chongqing Iron &Steel Factory in Dadukou District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2022. The pavement is one of the 60 characteristic pavements planned by local authorities in the mountainous city of Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A child walks on a pavement at the former site of Chongqing Iron &Steel Factory in Dadukou District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 15, 2022. The pavement is one of the 60 characteristic pavements planned by local authorities in the mountainous city of Chongqing. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Factories and companies in Chongqing resume work after Spring Festival holiday
- Chongqing airport sees record int'l cargo, mail throughput
- Blast rocks canteen in China's Chongqing, casualties unknown
- China's Chongqing has over 70,000 5G base stations in operation
- Mountain ski resort in Chongqing builds prosperous business thanks to snow sports craze
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.