Factories and companies in Chongqing resume work after Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 08:28, February 10, 2022

A staff member works at a workshop of a welding technology company in Bishan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 8, 2022. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Staff members work at a workshop of a manufacturing company in Bishan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 8, 2022. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Staff members work at a workshop of a welding technology company in Bishan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 8, 2022. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Staff members work at a workshop of a manufacturing company in Bishan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 8, 2022. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A staff member works at a workshop of a manufacturing company in Bishan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 8, 2022. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Staff members work at a tunnel of a high-speed railway project in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 9, 2022. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 9, 2022 shows staff members working outside a tunnel of a high-speed railway project in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Staff members work at a tunnel of a high-speed railway project in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 9, 2022. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Staff members work at a workshop of a manufacturing company in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 7, 2022. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A staff member works at a workshop of a welding technology company in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 8, 2022. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Staff members work at a manufacturing company in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 8, 2022. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Staff members work at the site of a grand bridge project in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 9, 2022. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)