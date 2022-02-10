Factories and companies in Chongqing resume work after Spring Festival holiday
A staff member works at a workshop of a welding technology company in Bishan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 8, 2022. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Staff members work at a workshop of a manufacturing company in Bishan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 8, 2022. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Staff members work at a workshop of a welding technology company in Bishan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 8, 2022. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Staff members work at a workshop of a manufacturing company in Bishan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 8, 2022. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A staff member works at a workshop of a manufacturing company in Bishan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 8, 2022. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Staff members work at a tunnel of a high-speed railway project in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 9, 2022. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Aerial photo taken on Feb. 9, 2022 shows staff members working outside a tunnel of a high-speed railway project in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Staff members work at a tunnel of a high-speed railway project in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 9, 2022. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Staff members work at a workshop of a manufacturing company in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 7, 2022. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A staff member works at a workshop of a welding technology company in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 8, 2022. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Staff members work at a manufacturing company in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 8, 2022. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Staff members work at the site of a grand bridge project in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Feb. 9, 2022. Factories and companies here resumed work after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Photos
