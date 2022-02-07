Home>>
China reports zero major accidents, natural disasters during Spring Festival holiday
February 07, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- No major accidents and natural disasters took place in China during the Spring Festival holiday, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Monday.
During the seven-day holiday, firefighting and rescue teams nationwide had dispatched over 80,700 fire engines and 443,900 firefighters in more than 33,900 tasks.
A total of 6,182 people were rescued or evacuated during the period, the ministry said.
The Spring Festival, which was celebrated on Feb. 1 this year, is the biggest occasion for family reunions and heralds the beginning of spring.
