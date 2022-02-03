Various activities held during Spring Festival holidays

Xinhua) 10:46, February 03, 2022

Villagers stage performances to amuse themselves at a village in Huajie Town, Yongkang, east China's Zhejiang Province on Feb. 1, 2022. Various activities are held during the Spring Festival holidays. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)

Children play at an amusement park in Xianju County, Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province on Feb. 2, 2022. Various activities are held during the Spring Festival holidays. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

Tourists play at a snow park in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province on Feb. 1, 2022. Various activities are held during the Spring Festival holidays. (Photo by Li Zongxian/Xinhua)

Tourists ski in Dangzao Village of Panshi Town, Songtao Miao Autonomous County of Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 1, 2022. Various activities are held during the Spring Festival holidays. (Photo by Long Yuanbin/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy themselves amid snow in Dongguanmen Village of Zhushan Town in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province on Feb. 2, 2022. Various activities are held during the Spring Festival holidays. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

A girl blows bubbles at Jinghe Park in Tengzhou, east China's Shandong Province on Feb. 1, 2022. Various activities are held during the Spring Festival holidays. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

