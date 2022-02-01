Spring Festival celebrated across China
Photo taken on Jan. 31, 2022 shows a view of the Potala Palace square decorated with Spring Festival elements in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The Spring Festival falls on Feb. 1 this year. (Xinhua/Chogo)
Children pose for a photo with festive decorations in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 31, 2022. The Spring Festival falls on Feb. 1 this year. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
Citizens purchase red lanterns at a festive fair in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Jan. 29, 2022. The Spring Festival falls on Feb. 1 this year. (Photo by Liu Yufei/Xinhua)
Citizens take photos with festive decorations in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Jan. 31, 2022. The Spring Festival falls on Feb. 1 this year. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)
Photo taken on Jan. 31, 2022 shows a red lantern at the Potala Palace square in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The Spring Festival falls on Feb. 1 this year. (Xinhua/Chogo)
Photos
