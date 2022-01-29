Railway station in Yunnan serves passengers during Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 16:54, January 29, 2022

Passengers board a train at Xiaowandong railway station in Xiaowandong Township of Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 28, 2022.

Located on the banks of the Lancang River in Xiaowandong Township of Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, Xiaowandong railway station is about 80 kilometers from downtown Nanjian. It improves the convenience of transportation in the area and boosts rural vitality.

The railway station was put into operation last November. In 2022, the station will serve passengers during the Spring Festival travel rush for the first time. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A staff member adorns a window with Spring Festival decorations at Xiaowandong railway station in Xiaowandong Township of Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 28, 2022.

A high-speed train passes by Xiaowandong railway station in Xiaowandong Township of Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 28, 2022.

Staff members work at Xiaowandong railway station in Xiaowandong Township of Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 28, 2022.

Photo taken on Jan. 28, 2022 shows Xiaowandong railway station on the banks of the Lancang River in Xiaowandong Township of Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

A staff member (R) guides passengers to board the train at Xiaowandong railway station in Xiaowandong Township of Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 28, 2022.

Passengers are on their way to the platform at Xiaowandong railway station in Xiaowandong Township of Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 28, 2022.

Passengers wait to board a train at Xiaowandong railway station in Xiaowandong Township of Nanjian Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 28, 2022.

