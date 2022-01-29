Dragon, lion dance performance held to welcome Spring Festival in Bangkok
Actors perform dragon dance in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 27, 2022. The Jiangbei Dragon and Lion Dance Club held a performance to welcome the upcoming Spring Festival in Bangkok. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
People watch dragon dance performance in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 27, 2022. The Jiangbei Dragon and Lion Dance Club held a performance to welcome the upcoming Spring Festival in Bangkok. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Actors perform lion dance in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 27, 2022. The Jiangbei Dragon and Lion Dance Club held a performance to welcome the upcoming Spring Festival in Bangkok. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Actors perform lion dance drum in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 27, 2022. The Jiangbei Dragon and Lion Dance Club held a performance to welcome the upcoming Spring Festival in Bangkok. (Xinhua/Wang Teng)
Photos
