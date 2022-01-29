University in central China's Hunan arranges festive cultural activities for foreign students to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year

People's Daily Online, January 29, 2022

Foreign students from the Changsha University of Science and Technology (CSUST) in Changsha city, capital of central China's Hunan Province, show off some of the tigers they painted. (Photo courtesy of CSUST)

The Changsha University of Science and Technology (CSUST) in Changsha city, capital of central China's Hunan Province, has arranged a series of festive cultural activities themed on the Chinese Lunar New Year for foreign students remaining on campus during the winter vacation, which have been very well-received by the students.

A lesson on traditional Chinese brush painting was given by Huang Yuehua, deputy dean of the International Institute of Technology of CSUST who is also a member of the council overseeing an association of calligraphers and painters in Hunan. To welcome the Year of the Tiger, she went about teaching the students how to paint tigers. She also created one fully completed tiger herself, which gave the students a chance to marvel at her fine artistic skills.

Foreign students from the Changsha University of Science and Technology (CSUST) in Changsha city, capital of central China's Hunan Province, busy themselves making festive paper cutouts for the Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo courtesy of CSUST)

Besides, Chinese language teachers undertook some additional lessons to introduce students to knowledge related to the Chinese Lunar New Year, and taught the students the art of Chinese paper cutting. Together, they cut out a Chinese character "Chun," which means "spring" in English.

"During a time when I cannot go back home, the university has organized so many meaningful activities. I also can feel the teachers' care. I'm so happy to experience the atmosphere of the Chinese Lunar New Year," said Anna, a student from Namibia.

After learning about the Chinese Lunar New Year, Anna remarked that "apart from the holiday, food, and family reunion, the Chinese culture and customs that date back to thousands of years ago are what make the festival so important."

