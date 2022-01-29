Traditional Chinese dragon dancers perform in front of London Eye to celebrate Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 10:40, January 29, 2022

A man takes photos of traditional Chinese lion dance in front of the London Eye which is lit up in red to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in London, Britain, on Jan. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Traditional Chinese dragon dancers perform in front of the London Eye which is lit up in red to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in London, Britain, on Jan. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A woman takes photos of traditional Chinese drangon dance in front of the London Eye which is lit up in red to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in London, Britain, on Jan. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

