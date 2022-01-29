Traditional Chinese dragon dancers perform in front of London Eye to celebrate Chinese New Year
A man takes photos of traditional Chinese lion dance in front of the London Eye which is lit up in red to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in London, Britain, on Jan. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Traditional Chinese dragon dancers perform in front of the London Eye which is lit up in red to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in London, Britain, on Jan. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Traditional Chinese lion dancers perform in front of the London Eye which is lit up in red to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in London, Britain, on Jan. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A woman takes photos of traditional Chinese drangon dance in front of the London Eye which is lit up in red to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in London, Britain, on Jan. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Traditional Chinese dragon dancers perform in front of the London Eye which is lit up in red to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in London, Britain, on Jan. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Traditional Chinese lion dancers perform in front of the London Eye which is lit up in red to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in London, Britain, on Jan. 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
