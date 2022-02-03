A glimpse of how countries around the world celebrate the Year of the Tiger

BEIJING, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- With the arrival of Chinese New Year on Tuesday, the country enters the Year of the Tiger, which is not only celebrated in China, but also in other parts of the world.

Let's see how countries around the world celebrate the Year of the Tiger.

An Egyptian living in China shows a tiger-themed hat in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 22, 2022. (Photo by Sun Zhongzhe/Xinhua)

A lion dance is performed during a lunar New Year celebration at the Toronto Zoo in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Feb. 1, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A woman takes a selfie with a tiger sculpture in St Ann's Square in Manchester, Britain, on Feb. 1, 2022. (Photo by Jon Super/Xinhua)

People view tiger-themed artworks at an exhibition in Santa Clara of San Francisco Bay Area, the United States, Jan. 30, 2022. (Photo by Dong Xudong/Xinhua)

A display showing a publicity image of the newly-launched commemorative "Year of the Tiger" special stamps is seen at a branch office of the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) in Manila, the Philippines, on Jan. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Photo taken on Jan. 28, 2022 shows a lantern fair in Jenjarom of Selongor, Malaysia. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

