People stick to their posts during Chinese Spring Festival

Xinhua) 14:28, February 03, 2022

A staff member checks a freight train at a railway station in Liuzhou, south China's Guagnxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 31, 2022. On the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, staff members at the railway station stuck to their posts to ensure the safe operation of the trains. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A staff member checks a freight train at a railway station in Liuzhou, south China's Guagnxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 31, 2022. On the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, staff members at the railway station stuck to their posts to ensure the safe operation of the trains. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A staff member prepares to check the freight trains at a railway station in Liuzhou, south China's Guagnxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 31, 2022. On the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, staff members at the railway station stuck to their posts to ensure the safe operation of the trains. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

A staff member tanks a car up at a gas station in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2022. To stem a new wave of COVID-19 resurgence, people from different walks in Suifenhe stick to their post and fight against the epidemic as the Spring Festival holiday approaches. (Xinhua/Xu Kaixin)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a citizen for nucleic acid test at a testing site in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2022. To stem a new wave of COVID-19 resurgence, people from different walks in Suifenhe stick to their post and fight against the epidemic as the Spring Festival holiday approaches. (Xinhua/Xu Kaixin)

Citizens line up to receive nucleic acid tests at a testing site in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2022. To stem a new wave of COVID-19 resurgence, people from different walks in Suifenhe stick to their post and fight against the epidemic as the Spring Festival holiday approaches. (Xinhua/Xu Kaixin)

Policemen are on duty at a highway entrance in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2022. To stem a new wave of COVID-19 resurgence, people from different walks in Suifenhe stick to their post and fight against the epidemic as the Spring Festival holiday approaches. (Xinhua/Xu Kaixin)

A volunteer is on duty in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2022. To stem a new wave of COVID-19 resurgence, people from different walks in Suifenhe stick to their post and fight against the epidemic as the Spring Festival holiday approaches. (Xinhua/Xu Kaixin)

Firefighters perform a round of sterilization of public places in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 31, 2022. To stem a new wave of COVID-19 resurgence, people from different walks in Suifenhe stick to their post and fight against the epidemic as the Spring Festival holiday approaches. (Xinhua/Xu Kaixin)

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)