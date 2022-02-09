China's nighttime consumption soars in Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 17:04, February 09, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Nighttime consumption during the week-long Spring Festival holiday in China surged 27.06 percent year on year, the Economic Information Daily reported on Wednesday.

The total nighttime consumption topped 379 billion yuan (about 59.5 billion U.S. dollars) in the period that ended on Feb. 6, accounting for almost 34 percent of the country's overall consumption during the holiday, the report said.

China's night economy, which refers to business activities between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. in the service sector, has registered stable recovery as the COVID-19 epidemic wanes.

In breakdown, nighttime dining consumption soared 28.91 percent year on year, while that for nighttime shopping rose 28.76 percent over one year earlier.

Nighttime sightseeing has become a major trend of tourism during the holiday. Orders involving night tour services at scenic spots accounted for 35 percent of all orders, according to Trip.com Group, a major online travel agency in China.

Data from the China Tourism Academy also shows that 22 percent of tourists participated in city night tours.

Last year, Chongqing, Changsha, Qingdao, Chengdu and Shanghai were among the 10 cities with outstanding influence in the night economy.

