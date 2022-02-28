Shancheng Alley in Chongqing full of new vitality after renovation

Xinhua) 08:50, February 28, 2022

People sit at a teahouse in the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022. Located on the bank of the Yangtze River and built along mountain and cliff, Shancheng Alley used to be a footpath for local residents. It retains many historic buildings which date back to Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) Dynasties. Chongqing government has been renovating the Shancheng Alley area while maintaining its historical and cultural characteristics since 2018. Now the area is attracting local residents and tourists with its new vitality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

People visit the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022.

People dine in a restaurant at the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022.

People visit the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022.

People dine in a restaurant at the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022.

People dine in a restaurant at the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022.

People visit the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022.

People visit the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022.

A visitor takes photos at the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022.

People visit the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022.

A man interacts with a cat at the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022.

People dine in a restaurant at the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022.

People enjoy the night view at the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022.

People walk out of a library at the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022.

People visit a library at the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022.

