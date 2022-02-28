Shancheng Alley in Chongqing full of new vitality after renovation
People sit at a teahouse in the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022. Located on the bank of the Yangtze River and built along mountain and cliff, Shancheng Alley used to be a footpath for local residents. It retains many historic buildings which date back to Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) Dynasties. Chongqing government has been renovating the Shancheng Alley area while maintaining its historical and cultural characteristics since 2018. Now the area is attracting local residents and tourists with its new vitality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People visit the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022. Located on the bank of the Yangtze River and built along mountain and cliff, Shancheng Alley used to be a footpath for local residents. It retains many historic buildings which date back to Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) Dynasties. Chongqing government has been renovating the Shancheng Alley area while maintaining its historical and cultural characteristics since 2018. Now the area is attracting local residents and tourists with its new vitality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People dine in a restaurant at the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022. Located on the bank of the Yangtze River and built along mountain and cliff, Shancheng Alley used to be a footpath for local residents. It retains many historic buildings which date back to Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) Dynasties. Chongqing government has been renovating the Shancheng Alley area while maintaining its historical and cultural characteristics since 2018. Now the area is attracting local residents and tourists with its new vitality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People visit the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022. Located on the bank of the Yangtze River and built along mountain and cliff, Shancheng Alley used to be a footpath for local residents. It retains many historic buildings which date back to Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) Dynasties. Chongqing government has been renovating the Shancheng Alley area while maintaining its historical and cultural characteristics since 2018. Now the area is attracting local residents and tourists with its new vitality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People dine in a restaurant at the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022. Located on the bank of the Yangtze River and built along mountain and cliff, Shancheng Alley used to be a footpath for local residents. It retains many historic buildings which date back to Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) Dynasties. Chongqing government has been renovating the Shancheng Alley area while maintaining its historical and cultural characteristics since 2018. Now the area is attracting local residents and tourists with its new vitality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People dine in a restaurant at the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022. Located on the bank of the Yangtze River and built along mountain and cliff, Shancheng Alley used to be a footpath for local residents. It retains many historic buildings which date back to Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) Dynasties. Chongqing government has been renovating the Shancheng Alley area while maintaining its historical and cultural characteristics since 2018. Now the area is attracting local residents and tourists with its new vitality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People visit the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022. Located on the bank of the Yangtze River and built along mountain and cliff, Shancheng Alley used to be a footpath for local residents. It retains many historic buildings which date back to Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) Dynasties. Chongqing government has been renovating the Shancheng Alley area while maintaining its historical and cultural characteristics since 2018. Now the area is attracting local residents and tourists with its new vitality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People visit the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022. Located on the bank of the Yangtze River and built along mountain and cliff, Shancheng Alley used to be a footpath for local residents. It retains many historic buildings which date back to Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) Dynasties. Chongqing government has been renovating the Shancheng Alley area while maintaining its historical and cultural characteristics since 2018. Now the area is attracting local residents and tourists with its new vitality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A visitor takes photos at the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022. Located on the bank of the Yangtze River and built along mountain and cliff, Shancheng Alley used to be a footpath for local residents. It retains many historic buildings which date back to Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) Dynasties. Chongqing government has been renovating the Shancheng Alley area while maintaining its historical and cultural characteristics since 2018. Now the area is attracting local residents and tourists with its new vitality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People visit the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022. Located on the bank of the Yangtze River and built along mountain and cliff, Shancheng Alley used to be a footpath for local residents. It retains many historic buildings which date back to Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) Dynasties. Chongqing government has been renovating the Shancheng Alley area while maintaining its historical and cultural characteristics since 2018. Now the area is attracting local residents and tourists with its new vitality. (Photo by Liu Huan/Xinhua)
A man interacts with a cat at the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022. Located on the bank of the Yangtze River and built along mountain and cliff, Shancheng Alley used to be a footpath for local residents. It retains many historic buildings which date back to Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) Dynasties. Chongqing government has been renovating the Shancheng Alley area while maintaining its historical and cultural characteristics since 2018. Now the area is attracting local residents and tourists with its new vitality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People dine in a restaurant at the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022. Located on the bank of the Yangtze River and built along mountain and cliff, Shancheng Alley used to be a footpath for local residents. It retains many historic buildings which date back to Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) Dynasties. Chongqing government has been renovating the Shancheng Alley area while maintaining its historical and cultural characteristics since 2018. Now the area is attracting local residents and tourists with its new vitality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People enjoy the night view at the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022. Located on the bank of the Yangtze River and built along mountain and cliff, Shancheng Alley used to be a footpath for local residents. It retains many historic buildings which date back to Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) Dynasties. Chongqing government has been renovating the Shancheng Alley area while maintaining its historical and cultural characteristics since 2018. Now the area is attracting local residents and tourists with its new vitality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People walk out of a library at the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022. Located on the bank of the Yangtze River and built along mountain and cliff, Shancheng Alley used to be a footpath for local residents. It retains many historic buildings which date back to Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) Dynasties. Chongqing government has been renovating the Shancheng Alley area while maintaining its historical and cultural characteristics since 2018. Now the area is attracting local residents and tourists with its new vitality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
People visit a library at the Shancheng Alley in Chongqing, southwest China, Feb. 26, 2022. Located on the bank of the Yangtze River and built along mountain and cliff, Shancheng Alley used to be a footpath for local residents. It retains many historic buildings which date back to Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) Dynasties. Chongqing government has been renovating the Shancheng Alley area while maintaining its historical and cultural characteristics since 2018. Now the area is attracting local residents and tourists with its new vitality. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Photos
Related Stories
- High-altitude project in Chongqing attracts tourists to enjoy charming aerial view
- Profile: Mexican entrepreneur in China's Chongqing
- View of pavement in SW China's Chongqing
- Factories and companies in Chongqing resume work after Spring Festival holiday
- Chongqing airport sees record int'l cargo, mail throughput
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.