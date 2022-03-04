Home>>
Longtaitou Festival celebrated in Chongqing
(Ecns.cn) 11:25, March 04, 2022
Villagers perform dragon dance in a field of cole flowers at Fuling, Chongqing to celebrate the Longtaitou Festival, March 3, 2022. The traditional Chinese Longtaitou Festival, or Dragon-Head-Raising Festival, falls on the second day of the second lunar month every year, marking the start of farming. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)
Photos
