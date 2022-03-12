Spring scenery of Guangyang Isle in Chongqing
Aerial photo taken on March 10, 2022 shows the scenery of Guangyang Isle in southwest China's Chongqing. Guangyang Isle, the largest island on the upper Yangtze River, is rich in natural resources. In recent years, a series of measures have been taken to restore the natural ecological environment of the island. Now, the island attracts a large number of tourists every spring. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A tourist takes a selfie on Guangyang Isle in southwest China's Chongqing on March 10, 2022. Guangyang Isle, the largest island on the upper Yangtze River, is rich in natural resources. In recent years, a series of measures have been taken to restore the natural ecological environment of the island. Now, the island attracts a large number of tourists every spring. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Aerial photo taken on March 10, 2022 shows the scenery of Guangyang Isle in southwest China's Chongqing. Guangyang Isle, the largest island on the upper Yangtze River, is rich in natural resources. In recent years, a series of measures have been taken to restore the natural ecological environment of the island. Now, the island attracts a large number of tourists every spring. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Aerial photo taken on March 10, 2022 shows the scenery of Guangyang Isle in southwest China's Chongqing. Guangyang Isle, the largest island on the upper Yangtze River, is rich in natural resources. In recent years, a series of measures have been taken to restore the natural ecological environment of the island. Now, the island attracts a large number of tourists every spring. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Aerial photo taken on March 10, 2022 shows the scenery of Guangyang Isle in southwest China's Chongqing. Guangyang Isle, the largest island on the upper Yangtze River, is rich in natural resources. In recent years, a series of measures have been taken to restore the natural ecological environment of the island. Now, the island attracts a large number of tourists every spring. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Tourists visit Guangyang Isle in southwest China's Chongqing on March 10, 2022. Guangyang Isle, the largest island on the upper Yangtze River, is rich in natural resources. In recent years, a series of measures have been taken to restore the natural ecological environment of the island. Now, the island attracts a large number of tourists every spring. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Tourists visit Guangyang Isle in southwest China's Chongqing on March 10, 2022. Guangyang Isle, the largest island on the upper Yangtze River, is rich in natural resources. In recent years, a series of measures have been taken to restore the natural ecological environment of the island. Now, the island attracts a large number of tourists every spring. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Tourists visit Guangyang Isle in southwest China's Chongqing on March 10, 2022. Guangyang Isle, the largest island on the upper Yangtze River, is rich in natural resources. In recent years, a series of measures have been taken to restore the natural ecological environment of the island. Now, the island attracts a large number of tourists every spring. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Aerial photo taken on March 10, 2022 shows the scenery of Guangyang Isle in southwest China's Chongqing. Guangyang Isle, the largest island on the upper Yangtze River, is rich in natural resources. In recent years, a series of measures have been taken to restore the natural ecological environment of the island. Now, the island attracts a large number of tourists every spring. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
A staff member works to restore the ecological environment of Guangyang Isle in southwest China's Chongqing on March 10, 2022. Guangyang Isle, the largest island on the upper Yangtze River, is rich in natural resources. In recent years, a series of measures have been taken to restore the natural ecological environment of the island. Now, the island attracts a large number of tourists every spring. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Aerial photo taken on March 10, 2022 shows the sunset seen from Guangyang Isle in southwest China's Chongqing. Guangyang Isle, the largest island on the upper Yangtze River, is rich in natural resources. In recent years, a series of measures have been taken to restore the natural ecological environment of the island. Now, the island attracts a large number of tourists every spring. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Aerial photo taken on March 10, 2022 shows the scenery of Guangyang Isle in southwest China's Chongqing. Guangyang Isle, the largest island on the upper Yangtze River, is rich in natural resources. In recent years, a series of measures have been taken to restore the natural ecological environment of the island. Now, the island attracts a large number of tourists every spring. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Tourists visit Guangyang Isle in southwest China's Chongqing on March 10, 2022. Guangyang Isle, the largest island on the upper Yangtze River, is rich in natural resources. In recent years, a series of measures have been taken to restore the natural ecological environment of the island. Now, the island attracts a large number of tourists every spring. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)
Photos
- Traditional tie-dye products of Buyi ethnic group in Guizhou popular among tourists
- Girls from mountainous areas in Hainan pursue football dreams
- Chinese artist forms elaborate images using whisked tea foam in revival of Song Dynasty’s cultural splendor
- Wild lilies in full bloom as snow melts in Xinjiang
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.