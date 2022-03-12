Spring scenery of Guangyang Isle in Chongqing

Xinhua) 10:22, March 12, 2022

Aerial photo taken on March 10, 2022 shows the scenery of Guangyang Isle in southwest China's Chongqing. Guangyang Isle, the largest island on the upper Yangtze River, is rich in natural resources. In recent years, a series of measures have been taken to restore the natural ecological environment of the island. Now, the island attracts a large number of tourists every spring. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A tourist takes a selfie on Guangyang Isle in southwest China's Chongqing on March 10, 2022. Guangyang Isle, the largest island on the upper Yangtze River, is rich in natural resources. In recent years, a series of measures have been taken to restore the natural ecological environment of the island. Now, the island attracts a large number of tourists every spring. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Tourists visit Guangyang Isle in southwest China's Chongqing on March 10, 2022. Guangyang Isle, the largest island on the upper Yangtze River, is rich in natural resources. In recent years, a series of measures have been taken to restore the natural ecological environment of the island. Now, the island attracts a large number of tourists every spring. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

A staff member works to restore the ecological environment of Guangyang Isle in southwest China's Chongqing on March 10, 2022. Guangyang Isle, the largest island on the upper Yangtze River, is rich in natural resources. In recent years, a series of measures have been taken to restore the natural ecological environment of the island. Now, the island attracts a large number of tourists every spring. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Aerial photo taken on March 10, 2022 shows the sunset seen from Guangyang Isle in southwest China's Chongqing. Guangyang Isle, the largest island on the upper Yangtze River, is rich in natural resources. In recent years, a series of measures have been taken to restore the natural ecological environment of the island. Now, the island attracts a large number of tourists every spring. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

