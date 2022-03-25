Profile: Community planner helps revitalize old buildings, memories

Xinhua) 16:31, March 25, 2022

CHONGQING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- As an individual residential community is but a small plot of the urban area, many may be surprised to learn that He Shuaishuai, a PhD graduate from the University of Oxford, decided to dedicate herself to becoming the planner of one little-known community in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

He majored in heritage conservation and urban revitalization in college. After graduation, she was invited to Chongqing's Shapingba District via a local talent introduction program in 2017.

She became one of Chongqing's first 13 community planners last year, also the city's only female taking up the novel career.

As part of the city's public welfare service efforts, He now serves the Zhongxinwan Community in Shapingba District, helping explore solutions to better renovate and revitalize the community.

Zhongxinwan used to be the residential area of the city's Special Steel Factory, where over 90 percent of its residents were factory staff and their families, said Peng Rongfu, a 69-year-old resident in the community.

The factory was once regarded as Chongqing's steel industry leader and the "mother" of heavy industry in southwest China in its heyday. However, it went bankrupt in 2005.

"The factory was like a miniature society, which even had its own cinema, kindergarten, hospital and media center," Peng recalled. "However, problems with the old buildings now are gradually emerging, such as poor drainage."

Since He took over the planning work of the community, she has been visiting the community on a weekly basis, chatting with residents and learning about the history and current problems of the community's buildings.

"I'm not just a community planner, but also a keen listener to the opinions of the residents, discoverer of hidden problems in the community and communicator of the parties involved," said He.

She has also tried her best to preserve the community's memories while giving it a facelift. In late February, she helped hold an art exhibition themed on the community's past and future, with numerous old items and photos concerning the steel factory on display.

The old memories can help boost local residents' sense of belonging and attract them to the community, while engaging the residents in the community renovation projects can improve their living conditions and construction efficiency, according to He.

Li Yipin, 64, the former deputy head of the factory's television station, was attracted by the exhibition.

"The nostalgic photos are so rare in this modern society of rapid development," Li said, adding that he still remembers how he enjoyed the performances by the factory's workers during the Spring Festival in the past.

For He, such feedback from the residents makes her feel her efforts are worthwhile.

"I used to devise plans for vast areas spanning several square km, and communities were just dots on my layouts. However, I find the community is so important for its residents, as it is a homely area carrying their specific memories and emotions," explained He.

This year, Chongqing plans to enroll more than 200 community planners just like He, providing services for its 36 districts and counties and promoting the revitalization and upgrade of the city's living environment.

