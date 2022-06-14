Farmers reap winter wheat in Gaomiaoli Village, east China's Shandong

Xinhua) 08:43, June 14, 2022

Aerial photo taken on June 12, 2022 shows a harvester working in the field in Dongjiazhuang Village of Difang Township in Pingyi County, Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province. By 5 pm this Monday, Shandong Province, China's second-largest wheat-producing area, had finished reaping winter wheat on 40.223 million mu (about 2.68 million hectares) of farmland, accounting for around 67 percent of its total winter wheat. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)

