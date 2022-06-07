Xianghai National Nature Reserve in NE China’s Jilin a paradise for wild plants, birds

People's Daily Online) 16:53, June 07, 2022

An aerial view of the Xianghai National Nature Reserve, which is located in the northwestern part of Tongyu county, northeast China’s Jilin Province. (Photo/Ge Chichuan)

The Xianghai National Nature Reserve, located in the northwestern section of Tongyu county, northeast China’s Jilin Province, is an inland wetland inhabited by rare aquatic birds and plants. It was inscribed onto the list of the world’s important wetlands in 1992.

Of the world’s 15 species of cranes, seven can be found in Xianghai, including the oriental white stork, the Baer’s pochard, white crane, the white-naped crane, the white-head crane, black stork, and the red-crowned crane, which are all under first-class state protection in China. Xianghai is also home to several species of wild birds under second-class state protection in China, as well as more than 10,000 bean geese, and over 30,000 wild ducks of various species.

Photo shows scenery at the Xianghai National Nature Reserve, located in the northwestern part of Tongyu county, northeast China’s Jilin Province. (Photo/Ge Chichuan)

Xianghai possesses the world’s best preserved and largest Mongolian yellow elm forest, which covers about 50 square kilometers. The Mongolian yellow elm is a rare species that flourishes in comparatively arid areas.

The nature reserve is home to various ecosystems, including sand dunes, grasslands, marshes, and rivers. After visiting the nature reserve, an official from the International Crane Foundation expressed that what Xianghai boasts is very rare and valuable, including its well-preserved natural landscape, a primitive ecological environment, and a rich variety of wetland wildlife species.

Photo shows lush Mongolian yellow elm trees inside the Xianghai National Nature Reserve, which is located in the northwestern part of Tongyu county, northeast China’s Jilin Province. (Photo/Ge Chichuan)

Two years ago, the Xianghai wetland was being threatened due to the impacts of drought and water drainage. To solve these problems, the local authorities ordered plans for an upstream water reservoir to supply 85 million cubic meters of water to the nature reserve, helping recover over 3,000 hectares of wetland. The local authorities also demolished 1.1 million cubic meters of cofferdam that had blocked the natural flow of water into the area. At present, the wetland has been totally restored.

Photo shows sunset at the Xianghai National Nature Reserve, which is located in the northwestern part of Tongyu county, northeast China’s Jilin Province. (Photo/Ge Chichuan)

Photo shows various birds in the Xianghai National Nature Reserve, which is located in the northwestern part of Tongyu county, northeast China’s Jilin Province. (Photo/Ge Chichuan)

An aerial view of the Xianghai National Nature Reserve, which is located in the northwestern part of Tongyu county, northeast China’s Jilin Province. (Photo/Ge Chichuan)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)