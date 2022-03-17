In pics: Francois' leaf monkeys in Mayanghe National Nature Reserve, SW China

Xinhua) 08:18, March 17, 2022

Combo photo shows Francois' leaf monkey cubs in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China, March 16, 2022. Recently, two Francois' leaf monkeys were born in the reserve, and their hair will gradually turn black in a few months. Also known as Francois' langurs, the species is one of China's most endangered wild animals and is under top national-level protection. It is also one of the endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list. The species are found in China's Guangxi, Guizhou and Chongqing. Thanks to a series of protective measures, the number of Francois' langurs in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve has been increasing in recent years. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A Francois' leaf monkey is seen with a cub in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China, March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A Francois' leaf monkey is seen with a cub in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China, March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A Francois' leaf monkey is seen in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China, March 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A Francois' leaf monkey is seen with a cub in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China, March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A Francois' leaf monkey is seen with a cub in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China, March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A Francois' leaf monkey is seen with a cub in the Mayanghe National Nature Reserve in Guizhou Province, southwest China, March 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)