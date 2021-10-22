Rare ibis spotted in NW China

Xinhua) 11:18, October 22, 2021

LANZHOU, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- A rare glossy ibis, once considered extinct in China, has been spotted in a nature reserve in northwest China's Gansu Province for the first time, according to the reserve administration.

The ibis was seen at the Heihe Wetland National Nature Reserve in Zhangye City. The staff of the nature reserve has monitored the bird's activities for a week.

The glossy ibis, a close relative of the endangered crested ibis, is currently under China's top-level state protection. Experts once thought the species to be extinct in the country due to pollution and shrinking habitats.

Thanks to strengthened ecological restoration efforts, the city of Zhangye has been able to create a more suitable habitat for bird migrations, local authorities noted.

