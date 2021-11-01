Chimelong Safari Park solicits names for proboscis monkey babies

Ecns.cn) 10:09, November 01, 2021

A proboscis monkey baby lives with its family members at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 27, 2021.(Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Two baby monkeys officially meet with the public on Wednesday, waiting for an official name from the public. They have been delivered for two months.

Proboscis monkey is the national treasure of Indonesia and listed as endangered species by International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the largest and most influential nonprofit organization for nature and ecology conservation globally.

