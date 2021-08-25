Home>>
Yunnan snub-nosed monkey born in SW China nature reserve
(People's Daily Online) 10:01, August 25, 2021
|Photo shows a newborn Yunnan snub-nosed monkey and its mother in Xiangguqing at the Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in Deqin county, southwest China’s Yunnan province. (Photo/Lai Jiandong)
A Yunnan snub-nosed monkey was born in Xiangguqing at the Baima Snow Mountain National Nature Reserve in Deqin county, southwest China’s Yunnan province, on Aug. 20, which brings the total number of monkeys in a troupe named “Erji” to seven.
The infant is the 12th to be born in Xiangguqing, a habitat for several monkey groups, since Jan. 1 this year. The birth this year in August represent the latest birth ever recorded in a given year for the monkey, which can be attributed to a sufficient food supply and adequate nutrition for the monkey troupes, demonstrating the positive impacts of conservation efforts, according to the nature reserve.
