Monday, April 05, 2021

Macaques have fun at Nanwan Monkey Islet in Hainan

(Xinhua) 09:48, April 05, 2021

Macaques have fun at Nanwan Monkey Islet in Lingshui County, south China's Hainan Province, April 4, 2021. Nanwan Monkey Islet is a nature reserve with over 2500 macaques living here. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)


