Home>>
China's first artificially bred black-shanked douc debuts in Guangzhou
(Ecns.cn) 08:51, November 12, 2021
A staff worker holds the black-shanked douc langur at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
China’s first black-shanked douc langur under artificial breeding debuts at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province on Wednesday. The baby langur was delivered in early July this year and is still experiencing the transition between milk-drinking and regular food.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chimelong Safari Park solicits names for proboscis monkey babies
- Number of Yunnan golden hair monkeys rises
- Kenya seeks to lure more tourists amid recovery of global travel sector
- Yunnan snub-nosed monkey born in SW China nature reserve
- Infrared cameras capture footage of rare animals in Shennongjia, China’s Hubei province
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.