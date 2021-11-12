China's first artificially bred black-shanked douc debuts in Guangzhou

Ecns.cn) 08:51, November 12, 2021

A staff worker holds the black-shanked douc langur at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

China’s first black-shanked douc langur under artificial breeding debuts at Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province on Wednesday. The baby langur was delivered in early July this year and is still experiencing the transition between milk-drinking and regular food.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)