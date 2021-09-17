Kenya seeks to lure more tourists amid recovery of global travel sector

Xinhua) 13:02, September 17, 2021

Elephants are seen at the Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya, Aug. 30, 2021. Kenya is seeking to lure more visitors for the remainder of the year amid the recovery of the global travel sector. For the first six months of 2021, the country received 305,635 foreign travelers, according to Najib Balala, cabinet secretary of Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

