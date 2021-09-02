Kenya releases results of three-month wildlife census

Xinhua) 11:19, September 02, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 30, 2021 shows a hippopotamus at Maasai Mara National Reserve in southwestern Kenya. Kenya has released the results of a three-month wildlife census that reveal a slight increase in the population of iconic large herbivores including elephants and rhinos (Xinhua/Long Lei)

