Tangjiahe a paradise for wildlife

Chinadaily.com.cn) 17:52, August 20, 2021

Surrounded by winding rivers, rolling hills and sea of clouds, the Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve in Southwest China's Sichuan province is home to 430 species of vertebrate and over 2,400 types of plants.

A giant panda seeking food [Photo by Deng Jianxin]

It is renowned as a "natural gene pool" due to its rich biodiversity, and it inspires visitors with its grand beauty.

Walking in the scenic area, people can see multiple wild animals foraging around and playing in the forests, alpine bushes, meadows and streams.

Tangjiahe's rich bamboo forests make an ideal habitat, as well as being one of the first areas in China to carry out research on giant pandas. It has more than 60 wild giant pandas, of them, eight have traveled around the world as peace messengers.

Through generations of efforts, the plants, rocks, birds and beasts in Tangjiahe maintain its original appearance. It boasts 13 species of national first-class protected animals, including the golden snub-nosed monkey, takins and Chinese monals, as well as four species of national first-class protected plants.

With diverse ecological types and complete ecological structures, it has become one of the few low-altitude areas on the planet with a high encounter rate of wild animals, and is recognized as a key in interpreting the world's history of biological evolution.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)