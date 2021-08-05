End of Olympics steeplechase dominance rattles Kenyans

NAIROBI, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Tokyo 2020 Olympics marked a watershed for Kenya as a dominant force in the 3,000m steeplechase, an event the country has dominated at the Summer Games for more than four decades.

Morocco's Soufiane el-Bakkali on Monday won gold in the men's event to become only the third non-Kenyan Olympics champion since the 1968 Games in Mexico City, winning in 8:08.90.

Two days later, it was the turn of Uganda's Peruth Chemutai to produce one of the shocks of Tokyo 2020 when she became the first female Olympic champion from that nation when she took the honors in the corresponding women's event in 9:01.45.

In both races, Benjamin Kigen (8:11.45) and Hyvin Kiyeng (9:05:39) came home for the bronze in the men's and women's finals in that order.

Appearing before Kenyan reporters in Japan in the aftermath of his race, Kigen understood the gravity of the situation that sparked a huge debate back home.

"Ask a few questions please," he implored in Swahili, keen to get it over with and melt away to the Olympics Village.

"This medal is a motivation for me to compete for future events because it was my first Olympics. There are some areas I need to improve on, such as lapping and if I was good in that, I would have won," the Olympic debutant said in his brief interview.

Kigen had won his country's first medal at Tokyo 2020 although it was not the hue his compatriots expected.

Kenya had won nine straight Olympic golds in the 3,000m steeplechase since 1980.

Conseslus Kipruto, the leading star of the steeplechase, didn't defend his Olympic title in Tokyo after failing to make the Kenyan team at the national trials amid a criminal case where he is out on bail on charges of defiling a minor.

With a cast featuring the world champion and record holder, Beatrice Chepkoech and Rio 2016 silver medalist Kiyeng, Kenya expected to finally nail a first Olympic gold medal in the women's event in Japan.

However, Chepkoech was carrying an injury to Tokyo and could only finish sixth as Kiyeng dug deep to once again, medal at the Olympics.

"We need to accept the result. I am happy with my bronze medal and happy with my performance. I'm excited about track (running) and road races. It has not been easy. I have had my good moments on track and with the recurring injuries, it is time to exit because if I hold on to the steeplechase it might finish my career with injury," she told local reporters after her race.

The inquest into the end of an era in the steeplechase for Kenya has raged on social media this week with most calling for an overhaul in talent spotting to reclaim the country's place.

"All the conversations about Kenya having its worst Olympics and all the scolding of the Kenyan athletes by most Kenyans is a little premature. The only race whose conversation is ripe is the steeplechase men's race, I hope most Kenyan athletes in Tokyo are staying off Social Media," Kenyan reporter for the BBC, Lynne Wachira wrote on her Twitter handle in summing the collective mood in the nation.

Leading figures in the discipline such as three-time world steeplechase champion and Barcelona 1992 Olympics silver winner, Moses Kiptanui, have hinted at coming out of retirement to coach future champions at the event.

