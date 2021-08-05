Australian skater Palmer wins men's park gold at Tokyo Olympics

Gold medalist Keegan Palmer of Australia poses for photo at the awarding ceremony the men's park final of skateboarding at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

TOKYO, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Australian skater Keegan Palmer triumphed in the men's park here on Thursday, winning the last skateboarding gold on offer at the sport's Olympic debut.

This is the first skateboarding Olympic gold for Australia at Tokyo 2020, after all of the previous three taken by local favorites.

At the Ariake Urban Sports Park where claps and wows seemed ever-going, Palmer had an excellent start highlighted by a successful backside 540 that earned him 94.04 points.

It was him, and only himself, that was able to beat that run with a 95.83-point show that cemented his place on top of the podium.

"It's an absolute honor to skate with my friends. I can't believe I'm here in Tokyo for the Olympics, skating with so many of my best friends from when I was little. And now we're all on the podium together, and it's an absolute honor," the 18-year-old said.

Pedro Barros of Brazil looked like he was going to beat Palmer in his second run, but fell in the closing seconds. The 86.14 points from his first attempt was enough for him to clinch a silver though, the third for Brazil after two silver medals from men's and women's street competitions.

The bronze went to Cory Juneau of the United States on 84.13 points.

Juneau, who hugged and congratulated Palmer after each of the well-performed runs by the Aussie, was happy to share the podium with his "little brother".

"I'm so proud of him. He's like a little brother to me. We've been skating together since we were little kids," said 22-year-old Juneau. "This is the best I've ever seen him skate, so he deserved it."

World No. 1 Heimana Reynolds failed to make the final.

