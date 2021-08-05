Portugal's Pichardo wins men's triple jump, China takes historical silver at Tokyo Olympics
Donald Scott of the United States competes during the Men's Triple Jump Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Ming)
TOKYO, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Pedro Pichardo of Portugal took an outright victory in men's triple jump while China took a historical silver here at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Pichardo only succeeded in his first three attempts - 17.61 meters of the first two and 17.98m in the third- but all would have proved enough to secure him the gold medal.
China improved from the bronze medal in Rio 2016 as Zhu Yaming took silver with a personal best of 17.57 meters, the best result for China at the Olympic Games.
Hugues Fabrice Zango won bronze, the first-ever Olympic medal for his country Burkina Faso.
Photos
