Kenya finish one-two in men's 800m at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 10:15, August 05, 2021

Athletes compete during the Men's 800m Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Emmanuel Korir and Ferguson Rotich completed a Kenya 1-2 in men's 800m final here on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympics.

Korir crossed the finish line first at 1:45.06 to win Kenya's fourth gold medal in a row in men's 800m at the Olympic Games after in 2008, 2012 and 2016. Korir's compatriot Rotich came from behind to take second place with 1:45.23.

Patryk Dobek of Poland won bronze with 1:45.39.

