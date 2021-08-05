Home>>
Peruth Chemutai of Uganda wins women's 3000m steeplechase gold at Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 09:43, August 05, 2021
Peruth Chemutai of Uganda celebrates after winning the women's 3000m steeplechase final at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Jia Yuchen)
TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Peruth Chemutai of Uganda won women's 3000m steeplechase gold with nine minutes and 1.45 seconds at Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Chemutai surpassed Courtney Frerichs of the United States in the last lap, the latter cliched a silver with 9:04.79, Hyvin Kiyeng of Kenya took bronze with 9:05.39.
