Serbia, USA, Brazil and S. Korea into Olympic women's volleyball semis

Xinhua) 08:49, August 05, 2021

Andrea Drews (C) of the United States makes a save during the women's volleyball quarterfinal between the Dominican Republic and the United States at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Serbia, the United States, Brazil and South Korea advanced into the semifinals of the women's volleyball here on Wednesday at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Serbia, who had finished runners-up to China at the Rio Games in 2016, swept Italy 25-21, 25-14 and 25-21 in a quarterfinal match Wednesday afternoon. Tijana Boskovic led Serbia with 24 points and Milena Rasic added 10.

Earlier on Wednesday, the American women beat Dominican Republic 25-11, 25-20 and 25-19. Andrea Drews led the United States with 21 points and Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and Haleigh Washington added 13 and 10 respectively.

Serbia and the United States will vie for a ticket to the final.

"We know each other very well so I hope we are going to have another good match," said Maja Ognjenovic of Serbia.

In Wednesday's other quarterfinal matches, Kim Yeon-koung scored 28 points to lift South Korea over Turkey 3-2 in five-set thriller and Brazil rallied past Russian Olympic Committee 3-1. South Korea will take on Brazil in the other semifinal match on Friday.

