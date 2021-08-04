Japanese skater Yosozumi wins women's park gold at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 14:21, August 04, 2021

Yosozumi Sakura of Japan competes during women's park final of skateboarding at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Sakura Yosozumi won the third skateboarding gold for Olympic hosts Japan in as many events with a victory in the women's park final here on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old had an impressive first run in the final that earned her 60.09 points that no other skaters could match in the following attempts.

Kokona Hiraki, 12, won the silver with 59.04 points while Britain's 13-year-old Sky Brown wrapped up her performance with a 56.47-point showdown that secured her a bronze.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)