Serbia stuns China 77-70 to enter women's basketball semis at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 13:08, August 04, 2021

Shao Ting (R) of China goes for a layup during the women's basketball quarterfinal match between China and Serbia at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Saitama, Japan, Aug. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Serbia stunned China 77-70 to enter the women's basketball semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics at Saitama Super Arena on Wednesday.

Jelena Brooks scored 18 points, Sonja Vasic made 16 and Ana Dabovic added 13 for Serbia, which forced out 23 turnovers for the win.

Serbia, which won the bronze medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, came all out from the very beginning and led for the most of the first half when Brooks contributed 14 points.

China only managed a brief lead on 29-28 towards the end of the second quarter, but Serbia, which beat China 80-72 five years ago in Brazil, maintained the slim lead on 35-33 before the break.

The tempo of the game never slowed down until a couple of minutes towards the end of third quarter as China used a 10-2 run to break out by 58-49.

China had to call up everyone on the bench when Serbia was so determined to topple down the No. 1 ranked team from the preliminary round that it regained the lead 60-58 with a 11-0 run featuring a series of steals and fast-breaks.

Chinese center Han Xu made a lay-up 5:54 minutes left and captain Shao Ting's 3-pointer tied it 66 to all.

Leading 74-70 with 28.4 seconds to go, Serbia gave little chance to China with solid defence.

Shao Ting led China with 17 points and Han added 15.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)