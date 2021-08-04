China to defend table tennis women's team title against Japan at Olympics

Xinhua) 11:00, August 04, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- China took the third convincing 3-0 victory here on Wednesday at the Olympics table tennis women's team event, beating Germany to set up a final matchup against hosts Japan.

The all-time leading Chinese, who have claimed all three previous gold medals since the team events were introduced to the Olympic table tennis competition in Beijing 2008, appointed Sun Yingsha as the first-choice singles player this time, a third format here so far.

And the 20-year-old played up to her name, limiting her defensive style opponent Han Ying effectively with heavy strokes and bumping to a 3-0 victory easily, 11-6, 11-4, 11-9.

Her fellow Chinese Wang Manyu and Chen Meng partnered with each to start the match, and claimed a straight-set win over Shan Xiaona/Petrissa Solja, 11-9, 11-2, 11-4.

Chen Meng, the new women's singles champion crowned here at the Tokyo Olympic Games six days ago, played the third game with a slow start, committing lots of unforced errors in her first set losing 11-5, but managed to come back 11-4, 11-9, 13-11 to seal the victory for China.

The Chinese will vie for a fourth straight Olympic top-podium finish against Japan on Thursday evening, after the local favorites made short work of their counterparts from Hong Kong, China to cruise into the final.

"I have practised for complete victory. I am really looking forward to the final match," said Mima Ito, who paired with Jun Mizutani to win Japan's first Olympic table tennis gold last week, beating China's Xu Xin/Liu Shiwen in full seven sets.

