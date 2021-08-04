Hosts Japan reach table tennis women's team final at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 10:05, August 04, 2021

Ishikawa Kasumi (Bottom, R) and Hirano Miu (Bottom, L) of Japan compete against Li Ho Ching and Soo Wai Yam Minnie of China's Hong Kong during the doubles match of the women's team semifinal of table tennis at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

TOKYO, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Hosts Japan guaranteed themselves a medal finish in the Olympic table tennis women's team event as the world championships runners-up whitewashed China's Hong Kong 3-0 here on Tuesday to reach the final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kasumi Ishikawa, a member of the Japanese team who claimed an Olympic silver medal in London 2012 before finishing the Rio 2016 with a bronze, paired with former world cup and Asian champion Miu Hirano to trounce Soo Was Yam Minnie/Lee Ho Ching 11-7, 11-2, 11-8.

The 28-year-old then was denied a "chance" to play a second game as both her younger teammates performed well to wrap up the match in three games.

Mima Ito beat Hong Kong's top female paddler Doo Hoi Kem 3-1, and Miu Hirano eased past Lee Ho Ching 3-0.

With the victory, the Japanese trio will wait in the final for the winners between China and Germany, as the defending champions ousted Singapore's Fang Tianwei, Yu Mengyu and Lin Ye 3-0 and chopper Han Ying's Germany side overcame South Korea 3-2 earlier on Tuesday.

In the men's play on the same day, the local favorites set up a semifinal encounter on Wednesday against Timo Boll-led Germany. Japan won 3-1 over Sweden, and Germany rallied past South Korea 3-2.

The other men's team semifinal matchup will pit three-time Olympic gold medalists China and the 2012 Games runners-up South Korea, also set for Wednesday.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)