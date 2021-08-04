Xie leads 1-2 Chinese finish in men's 3m springboard at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 09:19, August 04, 2021

Xie Siyi of China competes during the men's 3m springboard final of diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Xie Siyi of China triumphed in the men's 3m springboard at Tokyo 2020, followed by his teamate Wang Zongyuan.

TOKYO, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese diver Xie Siyi claimed his second gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with victory in the men's 3m springboard event on Tuesday, adding to his earlier triumph in the 3m springboard synchronized.

After the six-round final, China witnessed a one-two finish, with Xie finishing first in 558.75 points, followed by his teammate Wang Zongyuan in 534.90 points.

Xie, who is competing in his first Olympics, burst into tears after his final dive.

"For me, so many things have taken place before I came here to compete. I had to make psychological adjustment in a short time, whether in training or competing. The fact that I've had many injuries along the way is also a factor. At that moment, I felt like all the stress and burden I was carrying has been relieved," said the 25-year-old.

Xie was the first current world champion in men's 3m springboard to win Olympic gold in the event since 1988.

"I'd give myself a full mark. It's really not been easy all these years. I want to thank myself for not giving up on myself. To win gold here, I've also achieved my 'grand slam'," he added.

Wang Zongyuan (L) and Xie Siyi of China are seen after the men's 3m springboard final of diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

40-year-old Japanese Ken Terauchi and 35-year-old Mexican Rommel Pacheco Marrufo, the two oldest athletes in the discipline, received big applause after finishing 12th and 6th respectively.

"That is the true Olympic spirit. They overcame so much to be here. The pandemic, and their own age," Xie said. "To compete for their country and fighting for glory for their nation at this age, that's something that we really ought to learn from."

After pairing up with Wang for the 3m springboard synchronized gold on July 28, Xie became the second male diver after Xiong Ni to win both individual and synchronized events at the same Olympic Games.

19-year-old Wang was happy with a silver at his first Olympic appearance, saying "For those born after 2000, we just need to give it all. I am happy with the medal and hope to win the gold in future."

China has won this event in five of the past six Olympic Games, except the gold in 2012 won by Russia.

Britain's Jack Laugher took the bronze with 518 points.

