Hungary, ROC triumph in Greco-Roman wrestling at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 08:30, August 04, 2021

Tamas Lorincz of Hungary celebrates after winning the men's greco roman 77kg final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Chiba, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

TOKYO, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Hungary's Tamas Lorincz won the men's Greco-Roman 77kg title Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympic Games while Musa Evloev of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) captured the gold medal in the 97kg category.

Lorincz, the 2019 world champion, edged Akzhol Makhmudov of Kyrgyzstan 2-1 in the final, wining Hungary's first Olympic gold medal in wrestling since 2004.

"Everything. I learned a lot during the last five years, did a lot of training even during the pandemic time with my brother. That's the reason we are both here in the final of the Olympics," said Lorincz.

Japan's Shohei Yabiku and Rafig Huseynov of Azerbaijan shared the bronze medals.

In the men's Greco-Roman 97kg category, Evloev won his first Olympic medal with a convincing 5-1 victory over Armenia's Artur Aleksanyan, the gold medalist in Rio 2016.

The two bronze medals went to Tadeusz Michalik of Poland and Iran's Mohammadhadi Saravi.

In the women's freestyle 68kg final, U.S. wrestler Tamyra Mariama Stock Mensah bagged the gold by defeating Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria 4-1.

"When I first started wrestling, I wanted to be an emblem, a light, to younger women and show them that you can be silly, you can have fun, and you can be a tough and be a wrestler. That was one of the things that 100% motivates me," Mensah said.

Ukraine's Alla Cherkasova defeated Japan's Sara Dosho, who won the women's freestyle 69kg at Rio 2016, to claim the bronze while Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan bagged another bronze.

