Hungary's Kopasz wins men's kayak single 1,000m gold at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 14:55, August 03, 2021

Balint Kopasz of Hungary celebrates after the men's kayak single 1000m final of canoe sprint at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

TOKYO, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Balint Kopasz and Adam Varga led a one-two finish for Hungary in the men's kayak single 1,000m final at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Tuesday.

Reigning world champion Kopasz clocked three minutes and 20.643 for the gold, refreshing the Olympic best time set by Fernando Pimenta of Portugal in the semifinals.

His compatriot Varga won the silver in 3:22.431, edging the Portuguese paddler Pimenta by 0.047 seconds.

China's Zhang Dong finished sixth in 3:28.103.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)