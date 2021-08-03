We Are China

Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco wins men's 3000m steeplechase gold at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 11:14, August 03, 2021

Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco celebrates after winning the men's 3000m steeplechase final at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)

TOKYO, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco won men's 3000 meters steeplechase title at Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Soufiane clocked a winning time of eight minutes and 8.90 seconds. Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia claimed silver with 8:10:38 followed by Benjamin Kigen of Kenya at 8:11:45.

