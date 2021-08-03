Home>>
Dutch runner Hassan wins women's 5,000m gold at Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 09:53, August 03, 2021
Sifan Hassan (R) of the Netherlands reacts after the Women's 5000m Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Jia Yuchen)
TOKYO, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands crossed the finishing line first in the women's 5,000m race at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
Hassan recorded a winning time of 14 minutes and 36.79 seconds, followed by Kenya's Hellen Obiri with 14:38.36 and Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia, who finished the race in 14:38.87.
This was Hassan's first Olympic gold medal. She is going to compete in 1,500m and 10,000m at Tokyo 2020.
