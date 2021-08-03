Dutch runner Hassan wins women's 5,000m gold at Tokyo Olympics

Sifan Hassan (R) of the Netherlands reacts after the Women's 5000m Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Jia Yuchen)

TOKYO, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands crossed the finishing line first in the women's 5,000m race at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Hassan recorded a winning time of 14 minutes and 36.79 seconds, followed by Kenya's Hellen Obiri with 14:38.36 and Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia, who finished the race in 14:38.87.

This was Hassan's first Olympic gold medal. She is going to compete in 1,500m and 10,000m at Tokyo 2020.

