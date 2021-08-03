Chinese weightlifter Li dominates women's +87kg division at Tokyo 2020

Li Wenwen of China competes during the Weightlifting Women's +87kg Final at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan on Aug. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

TOKYO, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's Li Wenwen showed her supremacy in the women's weightlifting +87kg division, setting three new Olympic records en route to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Monday.

Li won China's seventh gold medal in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympic Games, equaling the record by an NOC: seven by the Soviet Union in 1976.

Li, current world record holder in the snatch, clean and jerk and total, called 130kg in her first snatch attempt. It has already bettered other contestants, with the nearest one, Sarah Elizabeth Robles from the United States, hoisting 128kg. Li lifted a new Olympic record of 140kg in her third attempt, setting a 12-kg cushion over Robles.

Li continued her dominance going into the clean and jerk section, hoisting an Olympic record of 180kg for a total of 320 kg, also a new Olympic record.

Li, also reigning world champion in the division, admitted she never thought of winning an Olympic gold medal, also pouring gratitude to her coach Wu Meijin, a silver medalist at the Athens 2004 Games.

"He always has great confidence in me," said Li.

Zhou Jinqiang, Chairman of the China Weightlifting Association, thought Li's performance on Monday stayed true to her strength.

"As she has stayed in the Olympic Village for 13 days, she became a little bit anxious when seeing her teammates fight for glory, but she showed strong confidence for the game today as well," said Zhou.

Britain's Emily Jade Campbell trailed by 37kg at second. She became the first British athlete to collect an Olympic medal in women's weightlifting.

Robles bagged a bronze with 282kg, becoming the first female athlete representing United States to win multiple medals in weightlifting at the Olympic Games.

