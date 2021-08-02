China's Zhang breaks world record to win men's 50m rifle 3 positions at Tokyo Olympics

Zhang Changhong of China competes during the 50m rifle 3 positions men's final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

TOKYO, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Changhong broke the world record to win the last shooting gold of the Tokyo Olympics and the fourth for China in men's 50m rifle 3 positions here on Monday.

With 466 points, the 21-year-old Olympic debutant set new world and Olympic record to beat Russian shooter Sergey Kamenskiy, who bagged the silver with 464.2 points.

The result is 0.7 points better than the 465.3-point world record set by his fellow countryman Yang Haoran in 2018.

Milenko Sebic of Serbia took the bronze.

