China's Wang bags Olympic women's weightlifting 87kg gold

Xinhua) 16:53, August 02, 2021

Wang Zhouyu of China competes during the weightlifting women's 87kg event at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on Aug. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

TOKYO, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese weightlifter Wang Zhouyu pocketed a gold medal in women's 87kg at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Monday.

It's the sixth gold that Chinese weightlifting team has won in seven categories so far at the Tokyo Olympics.

Wang hoisted 115kg in her second snatch attempt before improving it to 120kg, setting up a four-kilo advantage over her nearest rival Crismery Dominga Santana Peguero from the Dominican Republic.

Wang, world champion in this division in 2019, succeeded on 150kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 270kg.

Tamara Yajaira Salazar Arce from Ecuador came from behind to win a silver with 263kg. Peguero placed third with 256kg.

