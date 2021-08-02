We Are China

Italy's Jacobs wins men's 100m gold at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 14:25, August 02, 2021

Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy reacts after the Men's 100m Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Italy's Marcell Lamont Jacobs clocked 9.80 seconds to win the men's 100m gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday.

Fred Kerley of the United States took silver in 9.84, and Canada's Andre de Grasse had bronze in 9.89.

China's Su Bingtian came sixth in 9.98, the best ever result for Asian sprinters.

