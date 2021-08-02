Home>>
British cyclist Worthington wins women's BMX freestyle at Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 11:34, August 02, 2021
Charlotte Worthington of Great Britain competes during Cycling BMX Freestyle women's final at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)
TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- British cyclist Charlotte Worthington won the gold of the inaugural Olympic BMX freestyle at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Sunday.
Worthington recovered from a fall on her first run to deliver an action-packed score of 97.50 points to grab the gold on her second run.
American cyclist Hannah Roberts, who won the world championships in the event in 2017, 2019 and 2021, took the silver with 96.10 points, while the bronze went to Nikita Ducarroz of Switzerland in 89.20.
