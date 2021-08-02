Chinese diver Shi wins women's 3m springboard gold at Tokyo Olympics
Wang Han (L), Shi Tingmao of China react after the awarding ceremony for the women's 3m springboard final of diving at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese diver Shi Tingmao won the women's 3m springboard gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Sunday, claiming her second gold at the Tokyo Olympics.
The reigning Olympic champion had a convincing lead from the first round, finishing with 383.50 points, 34.75 points ahead of her compatriot Wang Han who finished second.
It is Shi's fourth Olympic gold medal after the women's synchronised 3m springboard win at Tokyo 2020 with Wang days before, and two from the same events five years ago at Rio 2016.
China won its ninth consecutive Olympic gold medal in women's 3m springboard.
Krysta Palmer of the United States bagged the bronze with 343.75 points.
Photos
Related Stories
- China ease through to women's team quarters in Olympic table tennis
- Czech pair Krejcikova/Siniakova claim women's doubles tennis gold at Tokyo 2020
- P-card activation, tough but worthy choice for China's table tennis team
- Chinese diver Shi wins women's 3m springboard gold at Tokyo Olympics
- I'll take blame for China's early exit, says volleyball coach Lang Ping
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.