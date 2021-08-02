China ease through to women's team quarters in Olympic table tennis

Coach Li Sun (2nd L) gives instructions to Chen Meng (1st L) of China during the table tennis women's team round of 16 match between China and Austria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Wang Manyu won two games as China breezed past Austria 3-0 to kick off their title-defending campaign in the Olympic table tennis women's team event here on Sunday.

Wang, P-card holder of the Chinese women's team, stepped in to replace Liu Shiwen in China's round of 16 match against Austria. Liu, who partnered Xu Xin to win the mixed doubles silver medal at Tokyo 2020, withdrew due to a recurring elbow injury.

In the doubles clash, Wang and Sun Yingsha wasted no time to see off the partnership of Liu Jia and Liu Yuan 11-4, 11-6, 11-4 in just 16 minutes.

Newly-crowned Olympic singles champion Chen Meng just proved too strong for her left-handed opponent Sofia Polcanova, winning 11-3, 11-3, 11-6 in the second game.

Wang came up again in the third game and made short work of Liu Yuan 11-2, 11-3, 11-3.

In the quarterfinals, China will play the winners between France and Singapore, which is slated on Monday morning.

Chinese men's team will start their campaign on Sunday evening.

