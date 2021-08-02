Home>>
Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian makes it to men's 100m final at Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 09:44, August 02, 2021
Su Bingtian of China reacts after the men's 100m semifinal at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Jia Yuchen)
TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Su Bingtian became the first Chinese sprinter to qualify for the Olympic men's 100m final at the Tokyo Games on Sunday.
Su clocked a personal best of 9.83 seconds in the men's 100m semifinals - the fastest of all semifinalists - to secure a place in the final late Sunday night.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Xiao takes 3rd medal on Day 1 of Tokyo 2020 individual gymnastics
- Weightlifter Barrera becomes first Ecuadorian female winning Olympic gold
- Jacobs wins in men's 100m, Su Bingtian and Gong Lijiao rewrite China's athletics history
- Chinese shuttler Chen Yufei wins Olympic women's singles gold
- Chinese diver Shi wins women's 3m springboard gold at Tokyo Olympics
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.