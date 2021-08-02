Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian makes it to men's 100m final at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) August 02, 2021

Su Bingtian of China reacts after the men's 100m semifinal at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Jia Yuchen)

TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Su Bingtian became the first Chinese sprinter to qualify for the Olympic men's 100m final at the Tokyo Games on Sunday.

Su clocked a personal best of 9.83 seconds in the men's 100m semifinals - the fastest of all semifinalists - to secure a place in the final late Sunday night.

